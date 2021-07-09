CUNY enrollment plummets, decline coincides with requirement that students get vaccinated and other strict COVID protocols | 7 Sept 2021 | Student enrollment at the City University of New York -- CUNY -- has plummeted by an estimated 33,000 students at its 25 campuses combined over the past two academic years, according to unpublished data obtained by The Post... The unpublished data as of August 20 shows CUNY enrollment for this fall semester at 185,989 -- a projected reduction of 32,846 students or 15 percent lower than the same period two years ago. The continued decline coincides with strict safety protocols, including requiring students to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested for the virus... Earlier this year, SUNY Chancellor James Malatras said student applications were down 20 percent during the COVID-19 outbreak.