Cuomo admin deliberately blocked release of true New York nursing home death toll - report --Senior aides reportedly sought to prevent health officials from releasing the true death toll | 28 April 2021 | New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration reportedly engaged in a concerted monthslong effort to deliberately play down the number of COVID-19-related deaths among nursing home patients in the state. Senior aides for the governor purposely sought to prevent New York state health officials, including Commissioner Howard Zucker, from releasing the true death toll, The New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing interviews and newly-unearthed documents. As previously reported by Fox News, Cuomo's administration was logging the location of nursing home residents' COVID-19 deaths since at least April 2020, despite claims those numbers could not be verified for a report issued months later. According to a document obtained by Fox News, facilities were required to report the number of residents who died from COVID-19 daily.