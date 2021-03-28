Cuomo admin. kept COVID tests from nursing homes as governor's kin got them | 28 March 2021 | The Cuomo administration largely ignored a county official's pleas for COVID-19 tests for nursing homes at the pandemic's height last spring [thanks to killer Cuomo's executive order to put COVID-positive patients in nursing homes] -- even as the governor allegedly secured the then-scarce tests for his relatives, The Post has learned. The slight is the latest stumble in Cuomo's pandemic response, particularly with respect to nursing homes, where thousands of residents have died of confirmed or suspected cases of the coronavirus... The Department of Health only came through with enough supplies for one of the three facilities, Hornell Gardens, with the precious diagnostic tests then hard to find, the manager of upstate Steuben County, Jack Wheeler, told The Post. That lackluster response came, as The Albany Times-Union reported last week, as Gov. Andrew Cuomo allegedly pulled strings to secure tests for bigwigs connected to his administration, as well as relatives including his brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo, and their elderly mother, Matilda.