Cuomo administration is ordering homes for disabled to accept COVID patients | 11 March 2021 | It wasn't just nursing homes. The Cuomo administration has spent the last year quietly allowing COVID-19 patients to return to homes for the disabled -- much like it did with nursing homes -- and the policy remains in effect. The state's Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) issued a directive on April 10 barring the group homes from denying admission or re-admission to someone "based solely on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19." The order also prohibits the facilities from requiring that a hospitalized individual be tested for COVID-19 before being admitted or re-admitted. At least 552 residents of such homes have died of the virus as of Wednesday. More than 6,900 out of the more than 34,552 who live in the facilities have been infected, the agency said.