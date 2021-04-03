Cuomo Advisers Altered Report on Covid-19 Nursing-Home Deaths --Changes resulted in a significant undercount of the death toll attributed to long-term-care facility residents | 04 March 2021 | New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's top advisers successfully pushed state health officials to strip a public report of data showing that more nursing-home residents had died of Covid-19 than the administration had acknowledged, according to people with knowledge of the report's production. The July report, which examined the factors that led to the spread of the virus in nursing homes, focused only on residents who died inside long-term-care facilities, leaving out those who had died in hospitals after becoming sick in nursing homes. As a result, the report said 6,432 nursing-home residents had died--a significant undercount of the death toll attributed to the state's most vulnerable population, the people said. The initial version of the report said nearly 10,000 nursing-home residents had died in New York by July last year, one of the people said.