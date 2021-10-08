Cuomo detractors say resignation shouldn't be end of scandal, governor should be 'prosecuted and arrested' | 10 Aug 2021 | Detractors of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said it was past time for his resignation Tuesday after the governor announced that he will be stepping down from office in two weeks – the culmination of about a year of cascading scandals, most notably allegations of pervasive sexual harassment by the governor. Some critics also said the resignation should not be the end of accountability for Cuomo... "Governor Cuomo's resignation is long past overdue," Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., said. "Now, former Governor Cuomo needs to be prosecuted and arrested for sexual harassment, sexual assault, and sexual grooming." "The corrupt reign of King Cuomo is over at last, but the fight for justice and accountability is just beginning," Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., said in a statement shortly after his resignation. "Investigations into Cuomo's abuse of power, corruption, and criminal misconduct must continue. Cuomo should be immediately prosecuted, not just for sexual harassment and assault, but also for his deadly nursing home policies and subsequent cover up."