Cuomo impeachment proceedings suspended by New York State Assembly | 13 Aug 2021 | New York state's Assembly speaker announced Friday that impeachment proceedings against Gov. Andrew Cuomo have been suspended. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Democrat, released a statement explaining that the governor's recent resignation has triggered the move to suspend the impeachment proceedings against him. Cuomo resigned earlier this week amid multiple scandals including allegations that he sexually harassed several women.