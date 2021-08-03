Cuomo: Nearly 50 New York lawmakers call for governor to either resign or be impeached | 07 March 2021 | On Sunday, one of the most powerful Democrat lawmakers in New York issued a statement calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has been ensnared by two major scandals, to resign from office. Cuomo is facing multiple allegations of sexual harassment and a federal probe into his administration's tally on COVID-19 deaths tied to nursing homes. State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Democrat from Yonkers, said in a statement that the allegations are "drawing away from the business of government."