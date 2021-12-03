Cuomo: Pressure mounts as senators tell New York governor to quit | 12 March 2021 | The US senators for New York joined growing calls for Andrew Cuomo to resign as a seventh woman came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against the governor. Fellow Democrats Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand said Mr Cuomo had "lost the confidence" of New Yorkers. Six women have accused Mr Cuomo of unwanted kissing and groping. On Friday, another woman, a former New York reporter, said Mr Cuomo harassed her. Mr Cuomo has denied the allegations against him and has defied calls to resign from Democrats.