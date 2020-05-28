Cuomo's Deadly Nursing Home Policy Likely Cost 10,000 Lives So Far | 27 May 2020 | Dr. Betsy McCaughey, Ph.D., a constitutional scholar, bestselling author and healthcare expert, says Governor Andrew Cuomo's deadly nursing home policy during the coronavirus pandemic likely cost 10,000 lives, double the state's official numbers. "It's hard to know what's worse, the dying or the lying." ...Soon after Cuomo's mandate was announced, a national association of nursing home doctors protested the policy, saying it posed "a clear and present danger to all of the residents of a nursing home." A patient advocacy group called The Committee to Reduce Infection Deaths also urged Cuomo to change the policy. He did not. He repeatedly defended the policy, as did Howard Zucker, New York state's health commissioner. As the death toll rose, Cuomo quietly changed the policy so that nursing home patients who died in a hospital were not counted as nursing home deaths to cover-up the devastating impact of his policy. As we previously reported, nursing home patients represent less than one percent of the population, but nearly half of all coronavirus deaths.