Current Cuomo aide Alyssa McGrath accuses governor of sexual harassment --McGrath is the eighth woman to accuse Cuomo of sexual misconduct | 19 March 2021 | A current aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, accused the embattled governor Friday of making suggestive remarks and engaging in other forms of alleged harassment, marking the latest allegation in a widening scandal that threatens to oust Cuomo from office. The aide, identified as Alyssa McGrath, described several instances of alleged inappropriate behavior in an interview with the New York Times. She said Cuomo commented on her looks and ogled her body in the workplace. Eight women, including current and former aides, have accused Cuomo of sexual harassment or misconduct.