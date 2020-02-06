Customs and Border Patrol deploys troops to DC | 01 June 2020 | Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have deployed troops in Washington, D.C., officials announced Monday, as President Trump mobilized the military in the capital city to address the protests over George Floyd's death. CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan posted on Twitter that the law enforcement's personnel has been sent to the National Capital Region "to assist law enforcement partners." "These 'protests' have devolved into chaos & acts of domestic terrorism by groups of radicals & agitators," he tweeted. "@CBP is answering the call and will work to keep DC safe."