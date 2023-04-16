CVS 'gender transition' guide says employees must use preferred pronouns, can use bathroom reflecting identity --CVS employees may be entitled to medical leave of absence for gender transition treatment, guidelines state | 16 April 2023 | CVS Health's "gender transition guidelines" for employees requires workers to address people by their preferred pronouns and names and that they may use whichever restroom or locker room they wish regardless of whether the individual identifies as transgender. In the guidelines obtained exclusively by FOX Business, employees are told they may be entitled to a medical leave of absence "under the Family and Medical Leave Act, state law, and/or CVS Health policy." Transitioning employees are asked to tell their immediate leaders about their transition so the company "can provide support and to make your transition as smooth as possible." "You may also wish to have appropriate medical care to support your transition, including treatments such as hormone replacement therapy and/or gender confirmation surgery," the guide states... In a section titled, "Guidelines for Supporting a Colleague who is Transitioning," the guide encourages employees to be an ally by asking colleagues to let them know if they say or do anything that makes them uncomfortable.