Dad of teen killed in Seattle CHOP Zone sues city: 'Encouraged lawlessness to reign' | 10 June 2023 | A father whose teenage son was fatally shot in Seattle's "CHOP" Zone in 2020 has filed a wrongful death complaint against the city, saying it "encouraged lawlessness" to prevail in the protest area that summer. Protesters occupied the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone, originally called the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, in the weeks following George Floyd's killing by a police officer in May 2020. In his suit filed with Oshan & Associates this week, Antonio Mays, Sr., says the city was well aware of the violence in the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest Zone but had abandoned it "without a working plan to provide essential services." His 16-year-old son, Antonio Mays, Jr., was fatally shot after he had traveled there from California for what he thought was a "peaceful protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement."