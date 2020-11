Daines fends off challenge to win second Montana Senate term | 04 Nov 2020 | Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) won a second term in the Senate, defeating Gov. Steve Bullock (D) in one of the most competitive races in the country. The Associated Press called the race for Daines shortly before 2 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Daines's victory keeps Republicans in control of a seat Democrats had seen as one of their best pick-up opportunities in their quest to gain control of the upper chamber.