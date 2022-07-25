Dallas Love Field Airport shooting: Police ID suspect as Portia Odufuwa, a 37-year-old Texas woman | 25 July 2022 | Texas police have identified the woman suspected of opening fire at the Dallas Love Field Airport Monday morning as Portia Odufuwa. Dallas police said she had been dropped off at the airport and entered the terminal. "Odufuwa went inside a women’s restroom and a short time later comes out into the ticket counter area and fires a weapon several times," police said. A Dallas police officer nearby engaged the suspect and shot her "in the lower extremities," police said... A witness told FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth she saw the armed woman dressed in all black, walking in the terminal "with guns up."