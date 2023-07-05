Dallas mall shooting: Texas law enforcement identify suspected shooter as Mauricio Garcia | 7 May 2023 | The suspect in a deadly mall shooting in Allen, Texas, that left eight dead and several others injured Saturday has been identified by law enforcement sources, Fox News Digital has learned. Records obtained by Fox News Digital indicate the suspect is 33-year-old Mauricio Martinez Garcia of Dallas, Texas... The suspect's last known address is approximately 30 miles south of the shooting at Allen Premium Outlets in Dallas, Texas, and appears to be the Budget Suites of America. Multiple FBI agents reported to a home in the Northeast Patrol division of Dallas, with several Dallas Police officers standing outside on Sunday.