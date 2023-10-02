Breaking: Daly City BART station evacuated due to hazardous material from SF explosion - sources | 10 Feb 2023 | BART officials say that the Daly City station has been evacuated due to a possible hazmat situation outside the station. Daly City fire and police are responding to the area. The Colma BART station is also closed. Sources tell the ABC7 News I-Team that two officers were transporting hazardous materials to storage from the blast in San Francisco's Sunset District Thursday and smelled something. They pulled over and bailed out. Daly City Fire is coordinating with San Francisco police on how to handle.