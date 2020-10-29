'Damning' Hunter Biden documents mysteriously vanish in transit to Los Angeles, Tucker says --An employee at a sorting facility noticed that the package had been opened and arrived empty. | 28 Oct 2020 | A shipment of "damning" documents linked to Hunter Biden and his father mysteriously disappeared in transit to Los Angeles, Fox News host Tucker Carlson revealed on his show Wednesday night. "There is always a lot going on that we don't have time to get to on the air," the "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host told his audience, "but there is something specific going on behind the scenes that we did feel like we should tell you about. "On Monday of this week, we received from a source a collection of confidential documents related to the Biden family," Carlson went on. "We believe they are authentic, they're real and they're damning." Carlson added he was contacted by the source while in Los Angeles preparing to interview Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, who detailed Joe's purported knowledge of his son's foreign dealings on the Fox News show Tuesday night.