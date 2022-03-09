Dark Brandon Disaster: #PedoHitler Trends on Twitter After Joe Biden's Divisive Speech | 2 Sept 2022 | "#PedoHitler" began trending on Twitter following Joe Biden's divisive political speech Thursday at the Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where the president declared "MAGA Republicans" are a "threat" to "American democracy" with ominous red lighting and members of the U.S. military behind him. "The unity I feel for President Trump and my fellow MAGA Republicans after that hate filled speech from #PedoHitler last night is something I haven’t felt since the second plane hit the Twin Towers on 9/11," one Twitter user reacted... "#PedoHitler is still trending #3 nationally, someone at Twitter gonna get fired lol," another wrote, suggesting that a Twitter employee is not keeping up with their alleged job responsibility of hashtag censorship.