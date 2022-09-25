Darling of NYC bail-reform advocates sought for attempted murder outside St. Pat's | 25 Sept 2022 | An accused career criminal who was once the darling of bail-reform advocates is now being sought by cops for attempted murder outside St. Patrick's Cathedral, law-enforcement sources say. Pedro Hernandez -- who still has three other open gun cases against him -- is wanted in the Aug. 28 Midtown shooting that stemmed from a game of three-card monte, sources said. Hernandez, 22, is suspected of firing into an occupied red Mercedes Benz after losing cash and a gold chain in the notoriously rigged sidewalk hustle.