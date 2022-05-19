DARPA for 'health': $500M-per-year disease research agency advances in House | 18 May 2022 | The House Energy and Commerce Committee overwhelmingly approved a bill to establish an independent high-risk, high-reward biomedical research division, the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, to pursue medical breakthroughs launch the next pandemic. In a rare show of bipartisanship, the committee voted 53-3 to advance the ARPA-H Act to the full House floor for a vote. The agency is a biomedical research version of the military's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA, famed for its role in developing the internet and GPS. The "no" votes came from three Republican members: Billy Long of Missouri, Debbie Lesko of Arizona, and John Curtis of Utah. The bill, first introduced in October 2021 by Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-CA), would establish the standalone ARPA-H within the Department of Health and Human Services as outlined in Joe Biden's 2022 budget proposal.