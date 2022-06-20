Data from National Statistics in England Reveals Almost 530,000 Vaccinated Have Died Including Non-COVID Deaths Between January 2021 and March 2022 | 20 June 2022 | On May 16, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) in England published its most recent data on deaths by vaccination status involving deaths with COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 deaths. These deaths occurred between January 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022 in England. For this analysis, ONS defined death as either the COVID-19 virus identified (code U07.1) or the COVID-19 virus not identified (code U07.2) is mentioned on the death certificate... In this table, a total of 529,570 deaths were recorded for all deaths occurring between 1 January 2021 and 31 March 2022 for people who were vaccinated. For the "unvaccinated" group who died of all cause of deaths, a total of 134,386 deaths were recorded.