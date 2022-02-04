Date set for next hearing on Julian Assange's extradition --WikiLeaks says a UK court will order the extradition of Assange to the US on April 20 | 2 April 2022 | Westminster Magistrates' Court will convene on April 20 and issue the order to extradite Assange to the United states, WikiLeaks said on Saturday. The order will then go to UK Home secretary Priti Patel for approval. The Wikileaks founder was denied permission last month to appeal against the decision to extradite him to face espionage charges in the US. The UK Supreme Court said that his case "didn't raise an arguable point of law." Amnesty International described the decision as "a blow to Assange and justice."