Daunte Wright shooting: Ex-Minnesota police officer Kim Potter to be charged with second-degree manslaughter --Potter was arrested Wednesday morning by Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents | 14 April 2021 | Local prosecutors in Minnesota on Wednesday are expected to charge former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter with second-degree manslaughter in the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, as civil unrest has persisted for three consecutive nights, with demonstrations spilling into Minneapolis. Washington County Attorney Pete Orput is expected to announce the second-degree manslaughter charge later Wednesday. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, according to The Associated Press. The Minneapolis Star-Tribune, KSTP and Minnesota Public Radio reported Orput's expected charging announcement.