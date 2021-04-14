Daunte Wright was facing attempted-robbery case when killed by cop | 13 April 2021 | Daunte Wright had an open warrant related to an armed-robbery case against him when he was shot dead Sunday by a cop who claimed she thought she was firing her Taser, court records show. Wright, 20, and another man had been charged with first-degree attempted aggravated robbery in December 2019 for allegedly trying to steal $820 from a woman at gunpoint, according to Hennepin County District Court documents. The pair had crashed at the victim’s home in the city of Osseo after attending a party there - then demanded money the next morning while flashing a gun, authorities said in court papers. "Give me the f-king money -- I'm not playing around," Wright told the woman, according to prosecutors.