DC area bracing for trucker convoy protests as nearly 1,000 vehicles hit Maryland town | 5 March 2022 | Long lines of 18-wheelers and other trucks crowded the roads of Hagerstown, Maryland, early Saturday as the Washington, DC-area prepared for protests over COVID-19 mandates. While other similar US trucker convoys have fizzled, this one started gaining steam Friday evening. Roughly 1,000 vehicles arriving from all directions converged on Hagerstown Speedway, clogging traffic, the Washington Post reported. As of 8 p.m., a two-mile-long line of cars and trucks could be seen stuck in traffic on Route 40 trying to get into the location, WUSA-9 TV reported. Some truckers participating in the "People's Convoy" said they planned to head to the DC Beltway area Saturday, but others said they were awaiting instructions.