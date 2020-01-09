D.C. Circuit panel guts House subpoena power --The judges ruled 2-1 that the House of Representatives must pass a new law to make its subpoenas enforceable. | 31 Aug 2020 | A divided federal appeals court panel dealt a severe blow to the U.S. House of Representatives’ investigative power Monday, ruling that the House can’t go to court to enforce subpoenas because there is no statute giving that chamber the authority to do so. The 2-1 ruling marked the second time a D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals panel essentially voided a subpoena the House issued last year to Donald McGahn demanding the former White House counsel testify about his dealings with President Donald Trump related to the investigation into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia...The panel majority said Congress is free to pass a law making House subpoenas enforceable, but the courts can't create a legal mechanism to mandate compliance in the meantime. The House is likely to ask the full bench of the appeals court to take up the question.