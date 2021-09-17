DC getting zero Afghan refugees in first wave of resettlement, as many states get 1,000+ --The Biden regime wants to resettle 95,000 Afghans in the next year | 17 Sept 2021 | Some of the loudest voices calling for the resettlement of tens of thousands of Afghan refugees in the United States have come from Washington, D.C. – and yet the nation's capital won’t be receiving any of the initial wave of refugees. State Department data show where the initial group of 37,000 Afghans are heading after being processed into the United States. California (5,255) and Texas (4,481) will receive the largest numbers of the first wave, while smaller populated states like Oklahoma and Missouri will receive 1,800 and 1,200, respectively. Michigan, Florida and Georgia will both receive more than 1,000 Afghans each. New York will receive 1,143 and Arizona will receive 1,610.