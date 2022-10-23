D.C. Judge Sentences Steve Bannon to 4 Months in Prison, $6,500 Fine - Judge Will Release Bannon for Now - November 15 Deadline | 21 Oct 2022 | Steve Bannon was sentenced today by Judge Carl Nichols in a Washington, D.C., courtroom to four months in federal prison. Judge Carl Nichols lectured Steve Bannon before sentencing him for not speaking in Pelosi-Cheney Show Trial. Steve was sentenced to four months in prison and a $6,500 fine. He will be permitted to "voluntarily surrender" to serve his prison term.