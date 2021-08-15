DC military base went on lockdown over report of 'armed individuals,' troops warned to 'prepare to fight' | 13 Aug 2021 | A military base in Washington, DC, was locked down for several hours Friday amid an armed intruder -- and troops were warned to "prepare to fight" - before the suspect was apprehended, authorities said. Around 12:30 p.m., a frantic post on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling's Facebook page read, "LOCKDOWN LOCKDOWN LOCKDOWN" and warned that an armed person had been spotted on the south side of the base complex. "If you encounter the individual and have a safe route, RUN. If you do not have a safe route to run, HIDE," the base said. "Barricade your door, turn off the lights and your cell phone ringer, and remain silent. If you are hiding, prepare to FIGHT." The base then posted an update to Facebook shortly after 3 p.m. saying the lockdown had been lifted -- after one person had been detained and was awaiting transfer to police custody.