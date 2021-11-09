DC police: 2 briefly detained near National Mall after 'suspicious vehicle' spotted --Two individuals were detained but later released | 11 Sept 2021 | Police in Washington, D.C. detained two people following reports of a suspicious vehicle near the Tidal Basin on the National Mall. On Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the Metro Police Department confirmed to Fox News they were assisting the U.S. Park Police near the Tidal Basin conducting a sweep of a suspicious vehicle and one individual has been detained.