DC Police Identify Four Americans Killed During Chaos at US Capitol | 07 Jan 2021 | DC Police identified the four Americans killed during the chaos at the US Capitol on Wednesday: Ashli Babbit, 35-years-old, Huntington, Maryland; Benjamin Phillips, 50-years-old, Ringtown, Pennsylvania; Kevin Greeson, 55-years-old, Athens, Alabama; and, Roseanne Boylan, 34-years-old, Kennesaw, Georgia.