DC police warn of 'active bomb threat' over suspicious vehicle on Capitol Hill | 19 Aug 2021 | Police in Washington, DC, were investigating an "active bomb threat" on Capitol Hill Thursday -- as a driver live-streamed himself threatening to blow up his explosive-laden truck. Congressional offices and the RNC were quickly evacuated and the White House warned about the threat as FBI negotiators continued talking to the disturbed man Thursday afternoon, officials said. "Around 9:15 this morning a man in a black pickup truck drove onto the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress," new Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger told reporters of the historic building near the Capitol and the Supreme Court.