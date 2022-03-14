D.C. Provides Dubious Vaccination Mandate Exemption to Nun-Physician Two Days After Lawsuit Filed | 14 March 2022 | Two days after being sued by a Roman Catholic nun who provides free medical services to the poor, the District of Columbia seemed to capitulate on March 11 by granting the nun a religious exemption to the district's COVID-19 vaccination mandate for health care workers. But Sister Deirdre Byrne's attorney said on March 12 that the lawsuit isn't going away--at least not for the time being--because the exemption may be revoked by the D.C. government at any time. Byrne is a member and superior of the Little Workers of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, and a retired U.S. Army colonel who served overseas as a soldier and missionary. A medical doctor, she's double board-certified in family medicine and general surgery... The 484-page legal complaint in the case, Byrne v. Bowser, court file 1:22-cv-655, was filed on March 9 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.