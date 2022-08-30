D.C. Schools Extend Deadline of COVID Vaccine Mandate, as Judge Overturns D.C. Government Worker Mandate | 29 Aug 2022 | In a significant about-face, government officials in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 26 postponed a policy that would have required proof of vaccination for COVID-19 for all students age 12 and over for the new school year -- just days after announcing the policy. This announcement comes on the face of a related development, just one day prior, when a D.C. Superior Court judge struck down the district's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for government workers. The policy had been challenged by the D.C. Police Union earlier in the year. In an Aug. 26 letter to school officials in the district, Deputy Mayor for Education Paul Kihn introduced a "staggered" approach for the implementation and enforcement of the district's school vaccine mandate. Under the new policy, students 12 and older now have a Jan. 3, 2023, deadline to receive the two-dose primary series of COVID-19 vaccines, after which they would face expulsion.