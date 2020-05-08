De Blasio announces coronavirus quarantine checkpoints at 'major entry points' into NYC | 05 Aug 2020 | [Petty Tyrant] Mayor Bill de Blasio announced checkpoints for the bridge-and-tunnel crowd to comply with the state's mandatory 14-day coronavirus quarantine rule for those arriving from COVID-19 hotspots. The NYC Sheriff, deputies and other officials said they will deploy to Penn Station, airports, bridges, tunnels, and on major roadways to quiz travelers about their plans and register with authorities. The city sheriff said most of the traffic stops would be done on a randomized basis, perhaps stopping one in every six or eight cars.