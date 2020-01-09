De Blasio hints indoor dining won't return in NYC until COVID-19 vaccine | 31 Aug 2020 | The resumption of indoor dining in New York Cityhinges on a "huge step forward" -- like the development of a coronavirus vaccine, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. The mayor sounded less than optimistic that eatery owners and workers would be able to start earning a living again -- and diners able to enjoy a meal inside an eatery -- before the June 1, 2021, return date [OMG], set earlier this month. "We do expect -- and pray for and expect -- a vaccine in the spring that will allow us to get more back to normal," he said at his daily press briefing, "but I will absolutely tell you, we're going to keep looking for that situation where we can push down the virus enough where we would have more ability to address indoor dining." [No, a$$wipe, we are NOT praying for the deadly, rushed Gates/Fauci poisonous COVID-1984 vaccine. Wake up! Our only PRAYER is that your LAZY, DRUG-ADDICTED, DERANGED self is REMOVED from government, in the hopes of saving the crime-ridden DISASTER that is New York City. --LRP]