Dead people caught voting in NYC, elections records show | 02 Nov 2020 |Ballots have been mailed in to the New York City Board of Elections in the name of dead voters, The Post has learned. Records show that the elections board received an absentee ballot from a Frances Reckhow of Staten Island, a registered Democrat. The BOE mailed an absentee ballot requested by Frances M. Reckhow of Bedell Avenue on Sept. 24. Reckhow supposedly mailed the ballot back on Oct. 6 and the BOE received it and declared it valid on Oct. 8, tracking records show. But there’s a problem: Frances Reckhow, who was born on July 6, 1915 and would be 105 today, died in 2012, according to an obituary filed with The Staten Advance. Her daughter, Carol Huben, a registered Republican according to voting records, is listed as residing at the same address as her late mother.