Deadline extended for COVID-19 vaccine mandate as 10,000 Connecticut state employees have failed to say whether they are vaccinated | 29 Sept 2021 | Citing incomplete documentation from 10,000 state employees, the state of Connecticut extended its final deadline for executive branch workers to submit proof of vaccination or compliance with COVID-19 testing requirements to Monday, Oct. 4. Out of about 32,000 total executive branch employees, 19,000 have submitted proof of vaccination, 3,000 have indicated compliance with testing requirements and 10,000 have yet to complete their paperwork, Geballe said. Employees who have been neither vaccinated nor tested by the end of Monday will face unpaid leave as soon as Tuesday, Oct. 5 and no later than Monday, Oct. 11, officials said. As for possible termination, Geballe said that was "a question for another day."