Deadly Army helicopter crash at Georgia's Fort Stewart not an accident - report --Capt. James Bellew, 26, died during a crash involving two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters. | 5 April 2022 | A crash involving two Army helicopters that killed a soldier at Georgia's Fort Stewart last month was not an accident and is under criminal investigation, according to a media report. The Army Times reported a source with knowledge of the investigation into the March 30 crash that killed Capt. James Bellew said the incident "not an accident." Bellew died during an incident involving two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters at Wright Army Airfield, which is used by the Army and the city of Hinesville, Georgia. A spokesperson for the Army's 3rd Infantry Division told the Times the service’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the crash.