Deadly California crash involving 25 immigrants jammed in SUV probed as human smuggling - ICE | 03 March 2021 | U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Tuesday that agents are conducting a human smuggling investigation and were at the scene of a devastating crash in California that left at least 13 people dead, according to the agency. The investigation was announced after human smugglers and 25 illegal immigrants jammed into a single SUV, which collided with a big rig and left bodies scattered across a roadway near the U.S. Mexico border on Tuesday, a Border Patrol source told Fox News. "Special agents from Homeland Security Investigations San Diego responded ... and have initiated a human smuggling investigation," ICE said in a statement.