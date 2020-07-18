Deadly NYC nursing homes hit with lawsuits from grieving families | 18 July 2020 | When Janice Esposito's husband showed symptoms of the coronavirus while at a Queens nursing home, she frantically called the facility's doctor. What he said shocked her. "I'm working from home this week," Esposito recalls the Parker Jewish Institute doctor telling her. She said the doctor did not see her 67-year-old husband, Louis, until five days later. By that time he was so sick he was immediately sent to the hospital... Now Esposito is suing the home, one of the deadliest in the state during the pandemic with 82 fatalities. But that count does not include Louis Esposito, a grandfather of two who had just retired, and an untold number of other residents who died in the hospital. Official death tolls only count patients who died inside the nursing home. Distraught loved ones are forging ahead with legal actions against nursing homes despite a law signed by Gov. Cuomo that largely shields them from lawsuits related to COVID-19. But claims of gross negligence can still go forward, which is what Esposito's suit, filed Monday in Queens Supreme Court, alleges. Her husband entered the nursing home on March 4 to recover from a leg wound.