Deal avoids witnesses in Trump impeachment trial after roller-coaster morning | 13 Feb 2021 | The Senate and lawyers for former President Donald Trump on Saturday reached a deal to avoid witness depositions in his impeachment [show] trial -- averting a potentially weeks-long drama sparked by an 11th-hour request by Democrats to depose a Republican congresswoman. The deal allowed for a statement by Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) to be read into the record without the congresswoman or anyone else being deposed as a formal witness. The compromise allows for the trial potentially to end on Saturday as was initially expected. Trump is expected to be acquitted of inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in a mostly party-line vote.