'Death to SCOTUS': Rioters smash windows, graffiti threats on private property during violent protests | 26 June 2022 | A large group of rioters was seen in downtown Portland, Oregon, smashing windows and vandalizing several buildings Saturday night. The group also graffitied messages targeting the U.S. Supreme Court. The group, made of about 100 people, were yelling and chanting as they marched down the streets and would periodically stop to destroy and graffiti objects. "Death to SCOTUS," one black spray-painted message said. Members of the group smashed several windows of a Starbucks Coffee building and others were seen destroying a Tesla car.