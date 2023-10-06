'Death Sentence for Millions': WHO, EU Launch New Global Vaccine Passport Initiative --Technology expert Michael Rectenwald, Ph.D., told The Defender that, under the guise of preserving freedom, a digital passport system "means restraints on movement and living for the unvaccinated and forced vaccination to participate in life." | 6 June 2023 | The World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Commission -- the executive branch of the European Union (EU) -- on Monday launched a "landmark digital health partnership" marking the beginning of the WHO Global Digital Health Certification Network (GDHCN) to promote a global interoperable digital vaccine passport. Beginning this month, the WHO will adopt the EU's system of digital COVID-19 certification "to establish a global system that will help facilitate global mobility and protect citizens across the world from on-going and future health threats, including pandemics," according to Monday's announcements by the WHO and the European Commission. Michael Rectenwald, Ph.D., author of Google Archipelago: The Digital Gulag and the Simulation of Freedom [and CLG News Founder], told The Defender that, under the guise of preserving freedom, a digital passport system "means restraints on movement and living for the unvaccinated and forced vaccination to participate in life."