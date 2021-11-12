Death toll could exceed 100 following tornadoes, severe weather - Kentucky governor --About 110 people were in a Mayfield, Kentucky candle factory when the tornado hit. | 11 Dec 2021 | A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped through the middle of the U.S. in a storm front that killed dozens and tore apart a candle factory, crushed a nursing home, derailed a train and smashed an Amazon warehouse. ...Crews sifted through the wreckage of the candle factory in Mayfield, where 110 people were working overnight Friday when the storm hit In Kentucky alone, 22 were confirmed dead by Saturday afternoon. But Gov. Andy Beshear said upwards of 70 may have been killed when a twister touched down for more than 200 miles (320 kilometers) in his state and that the number of deaths could eventually exceed 100 across 10 or more counties... If early reports are confirmed, the twister "will likely go down perhaps as one of the longest track violent tornadoes in United States history," said Victor Genzini, a researcher on extreme weather at Northern Illinois University.