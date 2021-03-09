Death toll in Northeast climbing even as Ida's floodwaters recede | 3 Sept 2021 | The broader extent of Ida's Northeast rampage became clearer on Friday. With every update, the region's death toll climbs higher, cementing the devastating storm deeper into the history books as one of the worst flooding catastrophes much of the region has ever seen. As of Friday morning, Ida's march through the Northeast as a tropical rainstorm claimed the lives of at least 49 people across five states -- New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Connecticut. Including the fatalities from the southern U.S., where Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, the storm is responsible for over 60 total deaths across the country.