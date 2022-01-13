Deaths Among People Aged 18-49: A State by State Overview --Highest state sees 65 percent increase in prime-age mortality, only 36 percent attributed to COVID-19 | 12 Jan 2022 | Deaths among people aged 18 to 49 increased more than 40 percent in the 12 months ending October 2021 compared to the same period in 2018-2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an analysis of death certificate data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) by The Epoch Times. The agency doesn't yet have full 2021 numbers, as death certificate data trickles in with a lag of one to eight weeks or more. The increase was notable across the country and in no state was COVID reported in more than 60 percent of the excess deaths. Some states experienced much steeper hikes than others. Nevada was the worst with a 65 percent prime-age mortality surge of which only 36 percent was attributed to COVID.