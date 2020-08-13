Deaths dwindle: More people have died of the flu than coronavirus for seven weeks in a row | 11 Aug 2020 | Flu has killed more people in the UK than coronavirus for seven weeks in a row, new stats reveal today. Almost five times as many people are now dying of influenza or pneumonia than Covid-19, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics. In the seven weeks up to July 31, the latest date for which figures are available, 2,992 people died of coronavirus - but 6,626 died of flu or pneumonia. A total of 1,002 died of influenza in the week up to June 19 - compared to 783 Covid-19 deaths. The gap has widened each week up to the end of last month when flu killed 928 people - almost five times as many as the 193 who lost their lives to coronavirus.